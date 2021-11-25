Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $51.99 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000573 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.28 or 0.00219704 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.70 or 0.00735955 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000607 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00016022 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00079117 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009024 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.