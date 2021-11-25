Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $54.70

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.70 and last traded at $54.70, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Worldline Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

