Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $54.70

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.70 and last traded at $54.70, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Worldline alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.