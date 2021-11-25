Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

Xperi has decreased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Xperi has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18. Xperi has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xperi will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Xperi by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,014 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Xperi by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 54,171 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Xperi by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xperi by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 271,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPER. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

