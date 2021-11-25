Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has raised its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years.

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

