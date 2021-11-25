Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$10.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.98. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.63.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$249.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.5794518 earnings per share for the current year.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian set a C$14.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.40.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

