Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.