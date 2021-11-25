Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 61 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81). 28,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 192,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.82).

The stock has a market cap of £429.04 million and a P/E ratio of -25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.32.

Benchmark Company Profile (LON:BMK)

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.