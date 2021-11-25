Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 110 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 174,090 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $171.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.85 and a 200-day moving average of $164.67. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.44 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

