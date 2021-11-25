Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,938,000 after acquiring an additional 88,675 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $274.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.90. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

