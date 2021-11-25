Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $251,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 84.4% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 16.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $67.28 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average is $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

