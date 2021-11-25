Northwest Bancshares Inc. Makes New $304,000 Investment in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the second quarter worth approximately $672,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,166,000.

Shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $32.84.

