HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HEI. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Shares of HEI opened at $146.00 on Thursday. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $115.57 and a one year high of $151.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques acquired 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

