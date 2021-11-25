FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $236,000 in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 36.6% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the second quarter worth about $4,345,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 85,429.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 730,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 151,442 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ENIC stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60.
Enel Chile Company Profile
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
