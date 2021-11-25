FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $236,000 in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 36.6% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the second quarter worth about $4,345,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 85,429.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 730,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 151,442 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENIC stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENIC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enel Chile in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enel Chile in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

