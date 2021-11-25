FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $298,000 in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 30.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 21.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 51,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 40,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

JD.com stock opened at $89.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.81.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

