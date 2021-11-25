FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 10,500 Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) by 350.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $783,000.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

SCD stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD).

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.