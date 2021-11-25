Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $84.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tompkins Financial has a fifty-two week low of $63.53 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 29.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $81,925.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 57.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 48.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 41.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

