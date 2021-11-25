Zacks: Analysts Expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Announce $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will announce $1.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.20. Canadian National Railway reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

CNI stock opened at $130.97 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after buying an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after buying an additional 3,293,832 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $342,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

