Research Analysts Offer Predictions for George Weston Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for George Weston in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.84 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.62. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WN. Cfra set a C$135.00 price target on George Weston in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.43.

Shares of WN stock opened at C$139.61 on Thursday. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$91.95 and a 12-month high of C$142.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$136.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$127.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.99%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total value of C$623,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,230,750.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

