Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for BRP in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2022 earnings at $8.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.82 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.00.

Shares of DOO opened at C$104.46 on Thursday. BRP has a 52 week low of C$68.51 and a 52 week high of C$129.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$116.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$107.03.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$1.60. The company had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.69 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 3.55%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

