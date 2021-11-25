Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) & StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Financial Analysis

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) and StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Silvercrest Asset Management Group and StoneCastle Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group 9.10% 22.60% 11.67% StoneCastle Financial 96.59% N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and StoneCastle Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 StoneCastle Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Silvercrest Asset Management Group currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.85%. Given Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Silvercrest Asset Management Group is more favorable than StoneCastle Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCastle Financial has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silvercrest Asset Management Group and StoneCastle Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group $107.98 million 2.17 $9.96 million $1.19 13.66 StoneCastle Financial $16.65 million 8.68 $7.78 million $2.54 8.66

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial. StoneCastle Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvercrest Asset Management Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. StoneCastle Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. StoneCastle Financial pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group beats StoneCastle Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc. operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services. The company was founded in April 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

