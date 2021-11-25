Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Position Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at $235,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at $2,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

IRDM stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -436.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.65. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRDM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

