Northstar Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EUSB opened at $49.11 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $50.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69.

