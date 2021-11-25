Northstar Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTM. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,872.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,387,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708,730 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 901,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,754,000 after acquiring an additional 156,960 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,376,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,917,000 after acquiring an additional 112,550 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 693,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000,000 after acquiring an additional 38,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000.

NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $57.87 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56.

