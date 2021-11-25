Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $687,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,982 shares of company stock worth $3,177,726. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FNF opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

