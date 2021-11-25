Northstar Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 123,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 7.4% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 11,187 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $265,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.42. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $62.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.