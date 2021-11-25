7,202 Shares in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Coursera by 1,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $62.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coursera news, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $45,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Tuttle Cappel sold 1,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $35,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,702 shares of company stock valued at $11,922,806 over the last ninety days.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

