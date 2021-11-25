11,395 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Acquired by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 117.2% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX stock opened at $32.42 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.