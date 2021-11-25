Country Club Trust Company n.a. Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILCG. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,093,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,655,000. Platt Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $868,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $722,000.

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $72.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.56. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.41 and a one year high of $73.77.

