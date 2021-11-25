Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

