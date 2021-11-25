Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BCE by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in BCE by 1,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in BCE by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. CIBC lifted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins lifted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.14.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $51.39 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.7047 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

