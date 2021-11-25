Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $343.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.11. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $224.74 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.38.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

