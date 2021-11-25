Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 3,280 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,983,000 after buying an additional 2,521,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,168,000 after buying an additional 2,035,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,961,000 after purchasing an additional 669,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VLO opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.12. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

