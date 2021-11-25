State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.69 Million Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $13,949,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $3,090,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,434,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EWBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $82.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.58.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

