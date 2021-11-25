State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 2,215 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,801,000 after buying an additional 236,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,312,000 after buying an additional 41,604 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 981,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,366,000 after buying an additional 206,670 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 955,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,892,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,836,000 after buying an additional 48,536 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KTB. Barclays upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

Shares of KTB opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average of $56.81. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

