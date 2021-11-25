VMware (NYSE:VMW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. VMware updated its Q4 guidance to $1.96 EPS.

NYSE VMW opened at $118.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.18.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $794,470. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

