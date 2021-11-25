Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of PRTG opened at $16.29 on Thursday. Portage Biotech has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $44.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRTG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.
Portage Biotech Company Profile
Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.
