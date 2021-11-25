Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PRTG opened at $16.29 on Thursday. Portage Biotech has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $44.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRTG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 35.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 141.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 30.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

