Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Director Acquires $62,300.00 in Stock

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Director Michael E. Paolucci bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $648.03 million, a P/E ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.91. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

