First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Sells $68,030.46 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FSLR stock opened at $108.28 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.35.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

