Insider Buying: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Buys 32,281 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 32,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $85,867.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 79,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $248,060.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 1,522,200 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,805,500.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Spark Networks SE has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Spark Networks by 86.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Spark Networks by 104.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the second quarter worth about $643,000.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

