Osmium Partners, Llc Buys 32,281 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 32,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $85,867.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 79,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $248,060.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Osmium Partners, Llc bought 1,522,200 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,805,500.00.

Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Spark Networks SE has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOV. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Spark Networks by 86.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spark Networks by 104.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the second quarter worth $643,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

