Insider Selling: Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) EVP Sells $76,477.57 in Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $20.85 on Thursday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPLD. Truist lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Upland Software by 71.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Upland Software during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.