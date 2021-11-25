Michael Doogue Sells 2,311 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $75,315.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $527,948.06.

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $2,801,070.10.

On Friday, September 3rd, Michael Doogue sold 53,478 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $1,670,117.94.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $506,019.97.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after buying an additional 1,234,086 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,802,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,518,000 after buying an additional 618,266 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after buying an additional 952,511 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,640,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,364,000 after buying an additional 165,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,855,000 after buying an additional 620,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

