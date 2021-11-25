Michael Doogue Sells 2,311 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $75,315.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 1st, Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $527,948.06.
- On Monday, September 13th, Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $2,801,070.10.
- On Friday, September 3rd, Michael Doogue sold 53,478 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $1,670,117.94.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $506,019.97.
Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $36.85.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after buying an additional 1,234,086 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,802,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,518,000 after buying an additional 618,266 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after buying an additional 952,511 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,640,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,364,000 after buying an additional 165,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,855,000 after buying an additional 620,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
