Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after buying an additional 27,711 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $431.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $415.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

