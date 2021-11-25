Welch & Forbes LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.56 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

