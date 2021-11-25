Private Capital Group LLC Has $80,000 Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth $736,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TFII shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.13.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $111.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.83. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.31%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

