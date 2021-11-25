IFP Advisors Inc Has $168,000 Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RFEM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of RFEM stock opened at $67.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average of $71.26. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $78.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.589 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.