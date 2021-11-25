Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0482 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $10.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

