Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) fell 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.35. 35,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,182,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCRC. DA Davidson began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCRC)
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.
