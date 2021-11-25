Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) fell 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.35. 35,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,182,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCRC. DA Davidson began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCRC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,845,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

