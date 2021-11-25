Formation Fi (FORM) Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $9.40 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00067726 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00072696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.20 or 0.07506073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00088037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,930.38 or 0.99956235 BTC.

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

