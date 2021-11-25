Spiking Price Reaches $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Spiking coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Spiking has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $108.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spiking has traded down 78.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spiking alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00046171 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00242605 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00089055 BTC.

Spiking Coin Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.